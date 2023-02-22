Winter car essentials

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) With at least a foot of snow expected to fall, first responders want you to make sure you have a few select items in your vehicles.
Those items include window-breakers and seatbelt cutters in case you need to get out of your car in a hurry, as well as sand to help you gain traction if you're stuck.
Eric Soberg, a resource officer with the Everest Metro Police Department, said, "Having the standard first aid kit, a blanket, shovels, maybe some cat litter to get some traction if you get stuck."
Soberg also said to make sure you wear layers and bring boots even if you don't work outside, and to always keep a phone charger in your car so you can call for help if you need it.