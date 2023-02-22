Winter car essentials

 Skip to main content
...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this
afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing.
Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel are expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 11
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) With at least a foot of snow expected to fall, first responders want you to make sure you have a few select items in your vehicles.

Those items include window-breakers and seatbelt cutters in case you need to get out of your car in a hurry, as well as sand to help you gain traction if you're stuck. 

Eric Soberg, a resource officer with the Everest Metro Police Department, said, "Having the standard first aid kit, a blanket, shovels, maybe some cat litter to get some traction if you get stuck."

Soberg also said to make sure you wear layers and bring boots even if you don't work outside, and to always keep a phone charger in your car so you can call for help if you need it. 

