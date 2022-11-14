Winter equipment supplies plentiful after past shortages

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - Retailers in the area are having zero shortages of winter supplies compared to the last two years during the pandemic.
Manufacturers struggled to keep up with demand the past two winters between shutdowns, layoffs and a lack of raw material, which made it tough for manufacturers meet demands during the pandemic.
Things have taken a turn since then with stores saying they're nearly stocked to levels seen three years ago.
"Our supply on product has been considerably better than it has been for the last two years," said Dave Huth, Weston store manager at ACE Hardware. "It seems as though that we're back to where we were back in 2019."
When hitting local hardware stores, you should have your choice of shovels, snow scrapers, and snow blowers this season.