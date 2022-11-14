Winter equipment supplies plentiful after past shortages

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW TO PRODUCE SLIPPERY ROADS OVER NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS EVENING... Light snow is expected to gradually taper off over north central Wisconsin between 7 pm and 9 pm, with only an additional dusting to a half inch expected in most locales. Pavement temperatures will drop below freezing, so roads may become snow or ice covered in spots, leading to slippery travel conditions. Motorists should be alert for slick roads and reduced visibilities in snow during the early to mid part of the evening. Even after the snow tapers off, roads may remain slippery in spots.