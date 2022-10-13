Winter is coming, how to prep your car for cold and snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The air is getting colder, and that means snow is on the way, which means it's time for you to prep your vehicle.
Even for drivers who have been living in Wisconsin their whole life, hitting the road in the snow can be tricky.
The first thing to do is to get a full service oil change and inspection to make sure everything is working correctly.
It's also recommended to always have a full tank, or a mostly full tank, of gas.
Make sure to have a go-bag inside, in case your vehicle breaks down or you get in a crash.
"A set of jumper cables, a blanket, perhaps a warning device, a battery charger for your phone, those are the kinds of things that we recommend that you have in your car for winter time travel," Kent Olson, owner of Olson Tires and Auto Repair, said.
Olson added that it's important to check tire tread, by placing an upside down penny or quarter in the tires.
If you can see the top of the president's head, it's time to replace them.
He says the most important thing to down when snow hits the ground is to slow and down and give yourself extra time.