Winter storm causing roof issues

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) If you've been out recently, you know the snow doesn't feel very heavy, but it all adds up when it has nowhere to go.
That can lead to some costly repairs and serious damage to your home, and after the biggest storm of the season so far, residents are beginning to clear their sidewalks, driveways, and rooves of all that unwanted snow.
Jay Cricks, the co-owner of NorthStar Restoration, said, "Home or roofs that are poorly insulated, a lot of times the heat escapes through the roof, and causes that underlying area of snow to melt, form ice, and that ice backs up under the shingles. I'm assuming we'll get some calls through the rest of this week."
He recommends using a device called a roof rake, a long metal or plastic device that you can use to get snow off of the roof from the safety of the ground. Ricks did say to stand back at least 6 to 10 feet from the roof when using a roof rake so snow doesn't fall on you and injure you.