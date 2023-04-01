Winter weather causing issues in the Northwoods

TOMAHAWK, Wis. -- (WAOW) If you thought spring was here, Mother Nature said "April Fools!" with snow and high winds pelting the Northwoods.
Guests at one area hotel were hoping to kick off the month of April with a nice weekend getaway, and ended up finding themselves marooned by over a foot of snow.
Charles Buikema was on his way back to Portage County after picking up some equipment for work, and ended up getting stranded. Buikema saying, "I went to PCA, picked another pump up, and was supposed to turn around and go back to Portage last night, and didn't quite make it."
Hotel Manager Ken Patel said he hasnt seen snow like this in the entire time he's been working there. Patel saying, "In the spring, usually the kids come here to stay with us to enjoy the weather. But this weather, oh my god it's terrible."
Thankfully, shortly after the plows arrived, guests were able to go on about their days, many saying that they hope this is the last snow of the season.