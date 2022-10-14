Wisconsin announces proposed school aid

WISONSIN (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced its new proposed budget for education, which could have a positive impact on many Central Wisconsin school districts.
Under the proposed budget, the state would allocate more than $5 billion throughout the state.
Of that, the Wausau and Stevens Point school districts would see a nearly 7% increase, with more than $3 million more each.
Rhinelander would receive about $4 million more, a more than 80% increase from the 2021-2022 school year.
DPI also noted that statewide, student admission declined in public schools, a trend they've been seeing for the past few years.