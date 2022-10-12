Wisconsin Celebrates National Farmer's Day

Farming makes up a large part of Wisconsin's economy, and today, farmers were honored by members of the state government and citizens alike.
Helene's Hilltop Orchard was one of many farms across Wisconsin being honored today, even receiving a special visit from state Secretary of Agriculture, Randy Romanski, who was there to give owner Olivia Telschow and her husband a letter of thanks from Governor Tony Evers.
Romanski said, "Every day that we are at a grocery store, we can be grateful that farmers here in Wisconsin and across the united states are working tirelessly to produce fresh nutritious food for all of us.
Telschow said she was thankful for the honor and said that all farmers across the country deserve credit.