Wisconsin cigarette sales plummet over past 20 years

(WAOW) -- Cigarette sales are going up in smoke.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, in 2022 about 193 million packs of cigarettes were sold in the state. That's less than half the number of packs sold in 2001, which was just under 420 million.
Researchers with the Wisconsin Policy Forum say there are a number of reasons for the decline, including public health messaging, the growth of substitutes like vaping and widespread bans on smoking in indoor spaces.
While the decline in sales has also led to a drop in state tax revenue, Ari Brown, a senior research associate with the Forum, says that hasn't impacted state budgets.
"Even with this massive decrease, kind of the net effect of both taxes and kind of all of the other buckets of revenue that the state receives, for example from the federal government, that will kind of even things out over time," he said.
Brown says this could also lead to a drop in Medicaid spending, since the state won't have to front medical costs that come as a result of smoking.
These numbers are expected to continue to decrease as younger generations become more educated on the dangers of smoking.