Wisconsin dairy industry celebrates success on National Milk Day

(WAOW) -- Wednesday was a good day to be a Wisconsinite- it was National Milk Day.
Increases in milk prices, number of cows on farms and milk production overall are just some of the sucesses the industry is celebrating this year. This after the pandemic led to a decrease in the number of farms in the state, with many older generations choosing that time to retire.
But Heather Schlesser, an agriculture agent with the UW Extension in Marathon County, says there are still opportunities for people to get into the business.
"There are a lot of farms that don't have a successor, either they didn't have kids or they don't have kids that want to go into the business," she said. "So they're looking for those opportunities to bring people onto the farm and train them in that business. Because of course, it's their legacy."