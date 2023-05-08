Wisconsin Dells man, 22, dies in one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Adams County

SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) — A 22-year-old Wisconsin Dells man is dead after a one vehicle crash in town of Springville early Friday morning.
According to a news release from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, the initial investigation indicates the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle striking several trees and was ejected from the vehicle. Alcohol is also believed to have been a factor in the crash.
According to the news release:
On May 5 at approximately 1:12 a.m. the Adams County dispatch center
received a report of a crash on Fern Ave, east of Adams County Z in Springville.
When deputies arrived, a vehicle was located in a wooded area on the north side of Fern Ave.
The vehicle then overturned, and the lone occupant of the vehicle was ejected.
The driver of the vehicle was identified by his Wisconsin driver's license as Adam R. Hanson, 22.
The crash remains under investigation. No further information will be released at this time.