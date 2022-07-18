Wisconsin Dells woman dies in Adams County weekend crash

(WAOW)-- The Adams County Sheriff's Office says one woman died in a rollover crash late Saturday night.
They say deputies responded to the crash at State Highway 13 and Fawn Avenue in the town of Easton just before 11 p.m.
When deputies arrived on scene, they saw an car that was upside down close to the westside of State Highway 13.
Deputies along with bystanders and other first responders were able to get the lone person in the vehicle identified as 42-year-old Christina Holman out of the vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office says speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.