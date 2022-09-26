Wisconsin DNR urging caution with avian flu

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - With bird hunting season around the corner, the Wisconsin DNR is urging caution against the bird flu as more cases pop up around the state.
There is little known risk to humans around handling birds with avian flu, but can prevent the spread to other birds by using rubber gloves when cleaning and handling game.
Also after the hunt, it's advised to wash any clothes used and disinfect equipment used in the field.
"It's just something to be aware of. The good news is there's not any known public health risk at this point in time," said Jasmine Batten, Wildlife and Health Section Supervisor at the Wisconsin DNR.
It's advised to not handle or eat birds if they do have avian flu, but it may be hard to spot.
Keep an eye out for birds with weird postures, swimming in circles, or who are moving and twitching oddly.
When cooking game, make sure the internal temperature always reaches 165 degrees to kill off any bacteria or virus.