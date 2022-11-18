Wisconsin DNR warns hunters of invasive species

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Gun deer season opener is Saturday and the DNR is warning hunters to keep the spread of invasive species from moving to other parts of the state.
The DNR suggests that you make sure all gear and equipment that is used is cleaned and washed from any of the species latching on. That includes ATV's and UTV's as well.
"You have clean boots, you have your equipment, and outer equipment anything like that. If that's as clean as possible, it's really doing what we can not just to prevent the spread of disease, but potentially for things like invasive species," said Amanda Kamps of the Wisconsin DNR.
A full list of invasive species can be found on the DNR's website.