Wisconsin farmers could see positive impact from droughts out West

RINGLE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Severe droughts in the western parts of the United States are having an impact on cattle herds, but Wisconsin farmers could see a positive impact.
"It's a no-win situation," James Juedes, owner of Pleasant View Dairy Farm in Ringle, said.
The US is about to hit a record that he, and other farmers, don't want to see.
A new report from WPR says expectations are the US will hit a record-high for culling of beef cattle this year, due to the droughts out west.
"There's a lack of feed, so they don't have enough feed stores or supply to feed these cattle," Heather Schlesser, the Agriculture Agent for Marathon County's UW-Extension said. "So instead of letting them starve, they're bringing them to market at a sooner pace."
Farmers are having to cull bulls and cows alike, meaning fewer calves in the next few years.
"This is probably going to have lasting affects outside of just the short-term, Juedes said. "This is a two-and three-year down the road (issue)," Juedes said.
There is a silver lining for Wisconsin herds.
"There has been a strong demand for these animals, and I think we'll continue to see a strong demand for them, as well," Schlesser said.
Juedes says the drought could increase the demand of Wisconsin cattle, as well as help profits, but it's not a situation he's excited to benefit from.
"We as farmers are all in it together, you don't wish ill on anybody, and you help as much as you can," he said.
Regardless, he doesn't believe the culling would lead to a beef shortage, but is confident things will be alright even if there is one.
"We as farmers are pretty adaptable and we'll be able to figure it out and keep everybody fed, he said. "We have forever, it just might take a while to get things back to normal."
He also says the best way consumers can support farmers is by buying real beef from area farmers.