Wisconsin farmland value increasing

(WAOW) -- Farmers may be catching a break, as the value of their land goes up.
But that may not always be a good thing for the industry as a whole.
According to a report from University of Wisconsin Madison's Division of Extension, the average price of agricultural land sold in Wisconsin last year was $5,551 per acre. That's 11.3% more than 2021, and 23.5% more than 2020.
One educator with the extension says the likely cause was the increase in farmers looking to retire.
"Whether it was because they'd been having hard financial times over the last several years with bad milk prices and covid was that final straw in 2020 or they had just reached an age where it was time to retire," said Heather Schlesser, an agriculture agent with the Extension.
While this might be good news for farmers looking to sell, it's making things difficult for those looking to purchase land.
While it's still too early in the year to tell for sure, experts don't anticipate much of a decrease in land value if there is one at all.