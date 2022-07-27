Wisconsin information campaign prepared to educate voters

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) is preparing to answer any questions surrounding elections in Wisconsin.
The WEC is rolling out a new video education campaign they hope can stop the spread of misinformation.
The campaign will consist of four different videos, covering the fundamentals of elections in a non-partisan way.
The first phase of the campaign targets high school students through social studies and civics classes, while phase two will be aimed towards the general public through clerk and county websites.
Riley Vetterkind, a Public Information Officer for the WEC says the campaign is not a "get out and vote" campaign. Instead it will allow people to understand the importance of their vote.
"We think that having a well informed public, having a public that knows about how the system works here, is really going to strengthen our state and overall strengthen our democracy," Vetterkind said.