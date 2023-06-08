 Skip to main content
Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil
regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather
has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning
restrictions.

Wisconsin Junior Golf Tour tees off

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Junior Golf Tour is a development tour for kids ages 5 to age 18.

The whole idea of it is to make young golfers comfortable by competing and meeting competitors their own age.

The tour's main goal is to help young golfers achieve whatever it is they hope to in the game of golf.

"We really want to set them up for high school golf, middle school golf, college golf, wherever they want to be, we want to help them," said tour director Ryan Champeau.

The tour is a passion project for Champeau, who would spend hours driving his son to golf tournaments when there were tons of great local courses nearby.

You can sign up your kid for the Wisconsin Junior Golf Tour on their website.

The tour will continue in a few weeks at Tribute Golf Course in Wausau.

