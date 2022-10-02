Wisconsin logging company helps with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian

TIGERTON, Wis. (WAOW) - Kielblock Logging out of Tigerton, Wisconsin has been in the Florida area helping out with the cleanup after the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
They say this is nothing new to them because they've traveled across the country multiple times after severe weather ravaged areas in the south.
"Just need to help them out and clean it up. Get their lives restored the best you can, so that when you leave, it's cleaned. They can move on and rebuild, or continue on with living," said Nick Kielblock, Owner of Kielblock Logging.
Kielblock Logging will pass through areas multiple times looking for debris set out in the front yard.
They'll pick that up with their trucks and properly dispose of it before helping out other areas.