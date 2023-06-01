Wisconsin marijuana legalization advocate stops in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Wisconsin Senate minority leader Melissa Agard stopped in Wausau Thursday afternoon.
She finished her Grass Routes Tour at the Marathon County Public Library.
The public forum focused on legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin.
Agard has been pushing for legalization for a decade, saying that prohibition on marijuana is hurting the state.
One person in attendance voiced opposition to her proposed bill.
Agard's previous legalization bills have been struck down in the state budget process.