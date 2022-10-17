Wisconsin nursing homes feel brunt of nursing shortage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A national shortage of trained nurses is causing nursing homes across Central Wisconsin to decrease the number of patients that they can take in.
Sara Barnett, the director of nursing at Pinecrest Nursing Home, said getting more educators to teach nursing classes could start to turn the tide of the issue.
"Registered nurses, we need to have them to teach, provide certain assessments and certain standards of care for the residents," Barrett said.
The question at large remains, is there any end in sight?
"I don't think it's really a simple answer, but being able to adapt to change, having a health organization that wants to be creative and be innovative in how we deliver care is what's going to help keep staff excited and interested," said Amber Sopata, a manager at Aspirus Health Care.
Sopata went on to say that the biggest thing for nurses to realize is that they are not alone, and this is happening everywhere right now.