Wisconsin projected to see fourth straight year of increased traffic fatalities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin has had nearly 400 traffic deaths so far this year.
That number is up from this time last year.
"We're up to 397 fatalities compared to 389 this time last year," said David Pabst, WisDOT's Bureau of Transportation Safety Director.
Experts say it's drivers themselves that are catalysts for this trend, with speeding, distracted driving and failure to wear a seatbelt all on the rise.
In Marathon County, officials say not much has changed when it comes to traffic deaths. But they're seeing the same factors contributing to the deaths they do have.
"The biggest contributor we have here in Marathon County is impaired drivers," said Chief Deputy Chad Billeb with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office. "In one situation we had a wrong way driver that resulted in three people dying."
Recently, Deputy Billeb says they've seen an increased number of pedestrian fatalities too. He says the department does all it can to promote safe driving practices through various public campaigns.
"We see a decrease for a short period of time, they heed the warnings, they see the lights," he said. "But after a while they revert back to those old behaviors."
Billeb says it will all come down to changing mindsets.
"I think it's a culture change and we need people to do it. And unfortunately the people that don't heed those warnings are the ones that get hurt or killed," he said.