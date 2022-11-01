WISCONSIN PROUD: DC Everest grad gets help from hometown after school destroyed by Hurricane Ian

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After Hurricane Ian destroyed the school where DC Everest grad Hannah Mack teaches, her hometown stepped up.
"Seeing our safe space, our second home destroyed, it hurt, it was very painful," Mack said.
Mack is a first grade teacher at Hector A Cafferata Elementary School in Cape Coral, Florida.
When Hurricane Ian hit, the roof flew off, leaving behind water damage and mold.
"We don't really know what the status of our school is, we're at a temporary location right now," Mack said.
After seeing the damage on Facebook, her alma mater DC Everest Senior High stepped in to gather school supplies.
"The saying 'Once an Evergreen, always an Evergreen' really is true," Mack said, "It just feels really good to have their support in a time of need."
Those supplies are now on their way to Florida in a trailer.
"We have about 16 palettes worth of various types of goods, everything from books to glue to markers," Blake Mathies, CEO and Owner of Purple Mountain Solutions, said, "Everything you can think of that can be used in an elementary school classroom."
The student council at John Muir Middle School, where Mack's brother attends and her grandma taught, are also helping rebuild her school.
"We just want to help out, it's kind of nice to help people. Being young, you can't make a lot of difference in the world and by doing this, you can help other people in need."
So far, the students say they've already raised about $200 with their raffle.
Mack says she's grateful for all the support.
She doesn't know what the future holds, but for now, "I'm welcoming in about 18 students everyday and they're so happy to be back together teaching and learning, and that's all I could ask for."
The supply truck should arrive in Florida on Thursday, with the John Muir fundraiser wrapping up on Friday.