Area garbage man forms friendship with kids on his route

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- It all started a couple of years ago when Mason and Dawson Liebe would wave at their garbage man when he picked up the trash.
"As soon as they would hear the garbage man they would run to the window so they could wave at him," said Lynn Miller, Mason and Dawson's grandmother.
The relationship formed between the kids and Dylan Schroeder is one none of them will soon forget.
"It just makes me feel all warm inside," said Schroeder, a Garbage Truck Driver for Harter's Fox Valley Disposal.
Sometimes cookies, others candy, the young boys show their support to Schroeder for his hard work.
In return, Schroeder takes time to say hi and pull the horn for the kids.
"It means a lot. It makes my day and I like to think it makes their day too," Schroeder said.
According to Miller, the feeling is mutual.
"He brings smiles on their faces and mine as well so I am just thankful for Dylan," Miller said.
To the boys, Schroeder is more than a garbage truck driver, he is also a friend and role model.
"They can see good in others. They see the garbage man wave, it just brings them joy," Miller said.
Schroeder's hard work is something Miller said should be acknowledged.
"There is just so much bad things going on in the world and that's all you usually seem to hear so I just felt it would be important to share a story about someone that does their job and goes over and above," Miller said.
The kids get to see Schroeder every week, sometimes with a treat, others with a smile.