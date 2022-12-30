Area man named finalist for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame

ELDERON, Wis. (WAOW) — The Green and Gold bleeds deep for many in central Wisconsin, and that love for the Packers could get an area man in the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.
The Packers Fan Hall of Fame was established in 1988 to honor the best fans of one the National Football League's greatest franchises.
And one area man has embodied what it means to be a Green Bay Packer fan.
John Breske went to his first game at Lambeau Field in 1958.
"I came back from Korea, I was wounded and in a hospital in Frisco, and there was a bar that all the guys hung out, all the Wisconsin guys did," Breske said. "I went to church Sunday morning went to the tavern about 10 o'clock, he says the Packers are playing today who wants to go, so 10, I'd say maybe 12 of us, we went, we all had our uniforms on and we got in free."
Now since coming back to Wisconsin he's never missed more than one game a year - and that's just to elk hunt.
His diehard fanhood has earned him a spot in the top 10 finalists for the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame.
"He's done so much over the years for the Packers, for other fans, he knows the history, he's experienced the history," shared Lori Mueller, a close friend who nominated John for the honor. "I can't think of anybody who deserves it more."
Along the way John also started the Breske Packer Bus Tradition, a longstanding 60-year tradition of bringing friends and family along with him - making countless memories along the way.
Voting for the 2023 winner will begin Sunday, Jan. 1.
To vote for John, click here.