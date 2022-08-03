Area mother donates record 60 gallons of breast milk in four months

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - An Abbotsford mother donated a Marshfield Clinic record 60 gallons of breast milk in only four months.
While any parent knows just how much work a new baby is, Dulce Maria Medina still wanted to go the extra mile and help other parents.
Dulce had trouble breastfeeding at first.
Once she was able to start pumping, she had more than enough milk to spare.
The family ended up buying a second refrigerator to store the excess milk, and once they were cleared to donate, the clinic couldn't believe it.
"They opened up the truck and I saw the milk and I thought you've got to be kidding me," said Robin Dietel, a Nurse at the Marshfield Clinic.
"She had to use the machine every three hours," said Arturo Murillo, husband and translator for Dulce. "She would produce more every time until 1 liter."
Dietel said their donation was over twice as much as the previous record and says a donation like that could potentially help thousands of families.
"There's this mom that struggled in the beginning and stuck with it and was able to do this wonderful thing," said Dietel.
Dulce said before she was able to reliably produce milk, the family struggled and was helped by others donating milk.
They say this is just their way of returning the favor.