Area truck driver recognized for saving four motorists

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) - On June 9 of 2021, Andy Wright, a truck driver for Wausau Supply, was on his normal semi route in Illinois.
Before long he came across a head-on collision that left one car in the ditch, covered in flames.
“I could see people in there and smoke coming from the car, so I ran back and got my fire extinguisher and put my gloves on, and grabbed my bar that I tighten my load down with every day.” said Wright.
Without hesitation, he sprinted to the vehicle and used the extinguisher until it ran out.
He than used his crowbar to break the sunroof and pull all four of the trapped people out of the car, before it was fully engulfed.
Wright, in honor of his heroic deed, was named the 37th winner of the Goodyear Highway Hero award, given to a truck driver who acts selflessly for the good of others on the road.
“I like to think anybody else would’ve done the same thing I did, so yeah it's nice Goodyear has been really good to me, and Wausau Supply has been really good to me also.” said Wright
Accolades notwithstanding, his prize was a brand new truck and a three-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Orlando with $500 in spending, along with a $1,000 check and a new smart TV.
"We're thrilled to see Andy get the recognition, we're proud as employee-owners at Wausau Supply." said Matt Tabisz, Vice President of Distribution for Wausau Supply.
"This is just one example of the type of DNA we have in our employee-owners, and I'm thrilled to have Andy as a member of my team, with all three hundred other members of my distribution team."
Andy Wright is now in his 37th year of truck driving, and going on to his 20th year as an employee of Wausau Supply.