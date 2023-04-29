Auburndale community comes together with foundation to build more than 50 beds for needy

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW) — Wood, hard work and love for their fellow community brought people together to make beds for those in need.
Auburndale High School collaborates with Sleep in Heavenly Peace Foundation to help build the needed beds.
There were stations setup for each member of the community to participate in cutting wood, shaping, sanding, and packaging it.
The event lasted 3 hours and had a huge turnout.
"It takes a whole community--to get beds to kids that needs beds so we're really grateful for them--we were so grateful for them they had the space we could use, the students here helped us out," said Joleen Schade, the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Spencer Chapter President.
There were over 100 volunteers involved in this event with a total of 56 built beds.