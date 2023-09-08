Businesses team up for suicide awareness fundraiser Sunday

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) - A cookie can go a long way to brighten someone's day, which is why a pair of Portage County businesses are baking them by the dozen.
Cookies for a Cause is a fundraiser being held Sunday at O'So Brewing Company in Plover and organized by O'So and Arbuckle's Eatery & Pub in Stevens Point.
Cookies can be bought individually or by the pound, with all proceeds going toward Portage County mental health & suicide prevention services.
The event runs from 1:00-5:00pm and will also feature a basket raffle and 50/50 raffle.