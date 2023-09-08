 Skip to main content
Businesses team up for suicide awareness fundraiser Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Cookies for a cause
Mason Dowling

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) - A cookie can go a long way to brighten someone's day, which is why a pair of Portage County businesses are baking them by the dozen.

Cookies for a Cause is a fundraiser being held Sunday at O'So Brewing Company in Plover and organized by O'So and Arbuckle's Eatery & Pub in Stevens Point.

Cookies can be bought individually or by the pound, with all proceeds going toward Portage County mental health & suicide prevention services.

The event runs from 1:00-5:00pm and will also feature a basket raffle and 50/50 raffle.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com 

