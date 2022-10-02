Chase Outdoors makes young boy's day after gifting BB gun

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - Wesley Annis was in the market for his first BB gun when his parents took him to Chase Outdoors.
Wesley's parents saw this as an opportunity to teach responsible safety to their child who longs to hunt with his father someday.
After a long search, there were no BB guns that were Wesley's size, and the cashier said they may have to wait until November for guns his size to be stocked.
Disappointed, the family turned around to leave the store before a Chase employee told them to hold on for 30 seconds.
"All the sudden, he came out with this little Red Ryder BB gun. The guy was super nice," said Eric Annis, father of Wesley.
Just weeks before, an older gentleman donated that exact 30-year-old BB gun to Chase Outdoors, and told the store employees to keep it and give it to a special kid who deserves it.
That kid ended up being Wesley.
His parents say he couldn't stop talking about it on his way home, and by the next morning, he fired his first shot.
The parents didn't know who the older gentleman who donated the gun was, but they're very grateful for both him and Chase Outdoors for making their son's day.