Cutting for a Cause: 14 Columbus Catholic students donate their hair for those fighting cancer

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Fourteen students at Marshfield Columbus Catholic went in front of their whole school and cut off locks of hair to give back to those who've lost it battling cancer.
Cutting for a Cause started at Columbus Catholic in 2014, inspired by the loss of Barb Billings, a former teacher and principal who lost a battle with ovarian cancer in 2011.
Numbers of participating students fluctuate because of the time it takes to grow the minimum eight inches of hair.
"These women and young girls who give their hair, that's just cool to me, you know?" said Katrina Roth, a Columbus Catholic alumni turned volunteer stylist. "It's bigger than themselves."
While the event is mostly female, there boys who chip in, too. The experience is one they look forward to and will never forget.
"It takes me two years to grow out my hair," explained Job Johannes, this year's lone male participant in his third go-round. "I heard about other people donating and I thought it was a good cause, so I thought '"Hey why don't I donate too (because) it sounds like a good cause and I have a lot of hair.'"
Organizers say they are thankful for all of their donors, and the stylists who help make the event possible. Adding this year was extra special, as one of the school's current math teachers is amidst her own battle with cancer.
Not counting what was donated today, students have donated over 1,100 ponytails for a total of 2,654 inches of hair.