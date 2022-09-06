Eland man paves city sidewalk for free

ELAND, Wis. (WAOW) - A Shawano County man is making us Wisconsin Proud, while making his town a little brighter.
Greg Rosenow has lived in Eland for more than 30 years, and in that time the sidewalks in his neighborhood have become beat up and potentially harmful.
His village doesn't have the funds to make repairs, so he took matters into his own hands after getting permission, fixing nearly a quarter mile of the sidewalk.
"Well it was just something that needed to be done," Rosenow said. "Actually, I wanted to do it a couple years ago already. I figured well I think I'll just start doing it, and start helping the community."
He got started on the project earlier this summer, and it's gaining the attention of his neighbors.
He said they'll often drive by honking their horns and telling him he's doing a great job.