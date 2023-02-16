Local man voted into Packers FAN Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. - John Breske, of Elderon, was inducted into the Packers FAN Hall of Fame on Thursday afternoon at Lambeau Field.
Breske was selected by fans from among 10 finalists during a voting period that ran from Jan. 1-31 on packers.com. More than 44,000 votes were cast from throughout the United States and countries around the world.Breske went to his first game at Lambeau Field in 1958.
Breske’s is a decorated veteran and served in the Korean War. His honor and dedication have carried over to his passion for the Packers as well, exemplifying what it means to have team spirit, according to a press release from the Packers.
Along the way John also started the Breske Packer Bus Tradition, a longstanding 60-year tradition of bringing friends and family along with him - making countless memories along the way.
He goes out of his way to make sure that everyone feels welcome and included, whether they are Packers fans or supporters of opposing teams. His hospitality and reverence for tradition set him apart; he loves telling stories to new generations of fans, carrying on the history and uniqueness of the Packers whenever he can, according to a press release from the Packers.
Breske was presented with a plaque Thursday and is the 25th member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame. He also receives four club seats to a 2023 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2023 Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com.
This year’s other finalists included: Jimmy Krueger from Dallas, Texas, Christopher Windisch of Williston Park, New York, Brittany Bogan of Green Bay, Wis., Patrick Egle of Redlands, Calif., Rodney Goodrich of Stetsonville, Wis., Julie Lankey-Smallwood of Wonewoc, Wis., Ryan Packer of Milwaukee. Wis., Noam Sturm of Avon, Conn., and Robert Thom of Neenah, Wis.
The Packers Fan Hall of Fame was established in 1988 to honor the best fans of one the National Football League's greatest franchises.