Marathon City woman donates nearly two feet hair after cancer diagnosis

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) - Laura Goergen was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in November. She knew there was a chance she could lose all of her hair with chemotherapy.
She made a decision to cut her hair and donate it to the nonprofit "Children With Hair Loss."
"I haven't had short hair for 30-something years, so this is going to be an adjustment," Goergen said.
Goergen, of Marathon City, has been growing her hair out since 1988 and says it's a part of her identity. Her daughter Liz saying during the haircut on Friday morning at Studio C in Edgar, "You can't see cancer, but you can see your hair."
"As much as you prepare for it, the reality still hits you," Goergen said.
Laura's son, Andy, says that her mother is strong and deciding to donate her hair is admirable.
"I've known mom my whole life with hair down to her butt," he said. "It takes a wonderful person to (donate your hair). To take all your hair and give it to someone else that needs it."
Despite everything she faces in the near future, seeing the results took her breath away.
"A little bit of loss, a little bit of excitement," Laura said. "I won't have to spend so much time in the shower."
With those mixed feelings, she reflects on the journey she's had with her hair flowing behind her.
"It's kind of my calling card," said Laura.
She remains strong, though, saying that it's going to a good cause, she'll continue to fight, and share a message.
"Accept yourself no matter what," she said. "Realize that there are so many mixed emotions that come with this and keep your sense of humor."
Laura and her family say she has five more chemo treatments over the next 18 weeks.