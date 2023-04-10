Merrill thrift store receives $5k donation to brighten up store

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — St. Vincent De Paul in Merrill has been around for decades.
The thrift store was in need help with its electronics, specifically, the lights. It hadn't had new lighting for over 20 years.
St. Vincent got their need fulfilled when Connexus Credit Union stepped in an donated $5,000 to them.
"With new lighting in the store it was going to cost about $5,000, and we hadn't had a lighting change in our store for about 20 years and it was very dark in here," said store manager, Sue Norenberg.
If you or someone else would like to donate to St. Vincent De Paul, the hours to donate are 10 a.m. to 3.p.m. The store is open from 10 am to 5.pm.