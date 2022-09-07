Rapids tow truck driver receives national award

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Chris Nieman, who owns Nieman's Towing Service, is described as having an irreplaceable impact on the community.
So much so, that nine fire departments in Central Wisconsin nominated him for The Order Of Towman's Award, which is nationally recognized.
"I just couldn't believe it. I kept opening every single one and it was a different fire chief from a different fire department," said Nieman.
Nieman's Towing Service opened it's doors in 1945 with Chris' grandfather laying the foundation, with Chris taking over in 2005.
Since then, he's known as someone who would help out everyone.
That includes lending his vehicles to fire departments around the area to help them train for any scenario.
"He's helping out the community by the training we get to increase our knowledge, skills, and abilities," said Wisconsin Rapids Fire Chief, Todd Eckes.
"There's nobody more professional and nobody that cares more about the community and dedicated to it than Chris Nieman," said Eckes.
When there's a life-threatening situation, Nieman sometimes arrives before he's even requested.
"He's got his scanners going and hears that they need some towing service and if this is a life or death situation, he'll start rolling to the scene before he's requested," said Eckes.
Nieman will travel to Baltimore in November to accept the award.