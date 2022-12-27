Santa brings gifts and $60,000 to Marshfield Children's Hospital

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Although Christmas itself may be over - the spirit of giving is carrying on in central Wisconsin.
Earlier on in his life Gregg Cemke suffered a near fatal accident.
"I-I should not be here, I was in a major ATV accident, and I am actually living my second life," shared Cemke.
And as part of that second life, he's helping children and their families in need.
"So for me to come back, and to be able to come back and visit with some children, like we are today again and have them smile and say oh there Santa it pulls at my heart," added Cemke.
He along with community partners and volunteers delivered hundreds of gifts to the Marshfield Children's Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
“I made an extra trip but I'm back, and I'm so thankful for everybody here, just look at this room full of toys, so thank you to all donors that gave toys," said Cemke. "Santa is the happiest guy in the world with everybody helping him.”
This is the eighth year of the Christmas in July fundraiser, and Gregg already has big plans for next year."
"We are going to raise money for a facility dog here at the children's hospital, they will work alongside and be used as an intervention tool to help patients throughout their stays."
And that $60,000 dollar check? It will be used to create a space for kids to get away.
"We have a really fun space planned - that's gonna have paceman, and a massage chair and all these other things that teens want to go down, teens want to go play ping pong with their friends, and meet other people and kind of get out of their room and better their mental health," said Mckenzie Tischauser, a certified Child Life Specialist with the Marshfield Children's Hospital.
The remodeling process for the current lounge has begun, with hopes of having it finished by the middle of next year.