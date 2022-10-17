Teacher seeks to help families in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A Wausau teacher is once again asking for your help feeding families on Thanksgiving.
Wausau Area Food for Hope - lead by Wausau East Teacher Rob Hughes - is now accepting donations that will go towards buying hams and turkeys for families this holiday.
Hughes says he grew up poor and always wanted to give back.
He says he sees a bit of himself in the families they donate to every year.
"I just saw these strangers doing this. So it means a lot to me that, now, I can be that stranger, and put together a group of other strangers to help people out."
Donations can be made between now and November 15th.
Information on how to donate is pinned to the top of the group's Facebook Page.