 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...MAJOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO
THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY...

.A strong low pressure system tracking from the Plains to the Great
Lakes region will bring a wide array of weather to the area the next
couple days. A couple rounds of significant wintry weather are
possible.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
7 inches possible with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern
Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Wausau resident, veteran celebrates and reminisces on 100th birthday

  • Updated
  • 0

Area Vet turns 100
Viste

WAUSAU (WAOW) — As the oldest of eight children, Minnesota native Jerry Viste has lived a very accomplished life.

The former World War II B-17 Pilot said he had no intent of joining the military growing up, until one event as a teenager changed everything.

"One of the things that impacted a lot of us was Pearl Harbor," Viste recalls. "It was the event, knowing that probably we would be called up anyway so, I made a choice and picked the Air Force, which I always enjoyed."

Following his service, he returned to school at Harvard University, where he finished his undergrad, and eventually earned a Masters Degree in business. 

He also remains an avid user of technology, a love which developed nearly seven decades ago.

"I was involved with computers from 1954. I installed some of the first computers in the company (I worked for) and shaped some of the work that we did with our computer."

He and his wife of 55 years, Barney, eventually made their way to Wisconsin, where he became president of Wausau Insurance, and stayed with the company for 38 years.

He spent the milestone birthday with all three of his children, inside the same house he's lived in since 1954.

At 100 years old, he is still setting goals in life, as he aims to be retired for as long as he was working. Retirement came 37 years ago, leaving him just one year away.

Viste family

Wrapping up the conversation, he briefly reminisced on all he has experienced, saying; "We could talk for hours. A lot of events over the years, and lots of lessons, some mistakes along the way. That's just part of living."

His laundry list of accomplishments also includes being head of the Wisconsin Historical Society, and extensive work with the university system.

Viste capped off the day's celebration with a piece of 'sour cream raisin pie', his grandmother's recipe.

Happy birthday, Jerry!

Tags

Recommended for you