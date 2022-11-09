WI PROUD: Wausau mom aids in police arrest

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- What started as a simple traffic stop turned into a harrowing ordeal for one Everest Metro police officer.
And it could have turned out so much worse were it not for a good Samaritan who literally jumped in to help him - something both say they'll never forget.
Thursday, September 15th was a pretty average day for Officer Jeff Hancock of the Everest Metro Police Department.
He'd just started his shift around 6:00pm and was out on patrol.
"When you're free, you're actually out doing traffic enforcement," explained Hancock.
It had been a similarly normal day for Brittany Jensen, a Wausau-area mother-of-three. She had just finished work and headed to the Weston Pick-n-Save to unwind.
"I got sushi, got some soda, some energy drinks. And was just sitting in my car because I didn't want to share my sushi with the kids," Jensen explained with a laugh.
That's when she noticed a vehicle quickly pull into the parking lot - through the outgoing lane - with a squad car right behind it.
The car allegedly came back stolen, and the driver was acting erratically as he was approached by Officer Hancock.
"My experience in dealing with people that are using narcotics, it led me to believe that, okay, this guy's probably high," explained Hancock.
Jensen watched the interaction from her vehicle with the window down, just a few parking spaces away.
"I heard him say, 'this is a stolen vehicle,' and I'm like, 'oooh, he's in trouble!"
What happened next was caught on camera, as Hancock confronted the driver.
"We make that eye contact, like, we both know what's up," Hancock said.
And then the struggle began.
Hancock says he was trying to keep the suspect from getting back into the vehicle and speeding off, resorting to going limp and dragging the pair of them to the ground.
And from her own car, Brittany had a front-row seat to the whole thing.
"I just was eating my sushi and looked over, and he (Hancock) was struggling with the suspect. And I was like, you know what, not today. Not today."
Brittany rushed over - tackling and helping pin the suspect. Her voice was even picked up on police body cameras, screaming at the suspect to stop.
Unbeknownst to her, her actions very likely saved lives.
"I expected no help," explained Hancock. "And when I saw her running over, I was like, right on, good. And when she actually engaged and did that, I was like, 'thank you, Lord!'"
The suspect, according to police, was trying to pull Hancock's firearm free from his holster when Brittany intervened.
And with the two of them working together, they were able to buy enough time for police backup to arrive moments later.
When asked why she did it, both had something to say.
"I think she did it just because - just a natural instinct from a very good person," Hancock explained, glancing at Brittany during the interview. She didn't deny it.
"Yeah, it was just, y'know...seeing him in distress, and I was like, you know I'm going to help him. And that's what I did, I really didn't think about it, honestly."
For her efforts, Brittany was honored by Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz, where her heroism was put on display for the village to see.
Hancock says it was a once-in-a-lifetime event for him.
"I haven't experienced somebody helping like she did in all my 25 years."
After all was said and done, Officer Hancock joked that Brittany should apply to join the police department. He says they always need more officers, and she showed a lot of initiative and bravery.
Brittany didn't make any promises, but did say she'd think about it.