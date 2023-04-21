Wisconsin Rapids boys basketball coach charged in hit-and-run

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- 62-year-old Dan Witter has been the boys head varsity basketball coach at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids since 1999.
Now, he's facing a charge from a hit-and-run incident which resulted in injury.
Court records say it happened sometime around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Grand Rapids near the corner of 80th and Washington.
Reports say that after hitting another vehicle, Witter left the scene, but did eventually call the Wood County sheriff's department the next day and confessed.
Witter told investigators he knew he made a mistake by not stopping, but was "freaked out" and said his alcohol consumption was "two, three or maybe four glasses of beer."
We reached out to the superintendent of schools, who said he has no comment at this time.