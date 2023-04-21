 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1167.5 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Wisconsin Rapids boys basketball coach charged in hit-and-run

LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- 62-year-old Dan Witter has been the boys head varsity basketball coach at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids since 1999.

Now, he's facing a charge from a hit-and-run incident which resulted in injury.

Court records say it happened sometime around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Grand Rapids near the corner of 80th and Washington.

Reports say that after hitting another vehicle, Witter left the scene, but did eventually call the Wood County sheriff's department the next day and confessed.

Witter told investigators he knew he made a mistake by not stopping, but was "freaked out" and said his alcohol consumption was "two, three or maybe four glasses of beer."

We reached out to the superintendent of schools, who said he has no comment at this time.

