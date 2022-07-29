Wisconsin Rapids hosts national BMX competition

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Bike riders from all over the country are soaring through the air in central Wisconsin this weekend.
The USA BMX Association kicked off the first day of its national competition at the central Wisconsin BMX track in Wisconsin Rapids with more than 1000 riders gathering to compete against the best of the best.
Dakota Schaetz, who has been riding at this track since he was 5 years-old, says the event brings over 1000 riders from across the country.
"There's kids as young as two years old, and people in there 70's so its a lifelong sport, I hope to do for a long time," said Schaetz.
The competition runs through the weekend, with national champions crowned on Sunday.
Admission is $5 and if you want to try your hand at it, the track offers open practices on Tuesday nights.