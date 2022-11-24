Wisconsin Rapids looking for feedback on railroad crossings

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - If you drive through Wisconsin Rapids odds are you've been stopped because of a train, and that means long wait times -- and possibly being late.
Some drivers say the train crossings have increased more and more over the years and now multiple times a week they are stuck, late or missing things all together because of the wait times.
Freight traffic is up nearly 10% post pandemic, which is a necessity for getting product to and from central Wisconsin.
But with more trains, means longer waiting times.
And for those making the drive daily they're noticing it becoming more of a problem.
"The intersection between the Expressway and Grand Avenue seems to hold up traffic quite a bit during prime times of the day. Usually between 7:30-8 a.m., than the lunch hour, and then again before 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.," said Renee Fischer, a Wisconsin Rapids Resident.
Fischer says when driving to work on the west side of town from her house on the east side she will be stopped by a train twice a week.
The city of Wisconsin Rapids is working to improve these issues, partnering with consultants to reduce congestion at rail crossings.
If you have experience issues at rail crossings, or want to fill out the survey, click here.