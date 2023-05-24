Wisconsin Rapids man, 34, dead after one-vehicle rollover in Adams County

TOWNSHIP OF LEOLA, Wis. (WAOW) — A 34-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man died after a one-vehicle rollover resulting in a vehicle submerged in a drainage ditch in Adams County on Monday evening.
Michael Krey, 34, of Wisconsin Rapids, has been identified as the deceased driver.
According to a news release from Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 6:48 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Adams County D in Township of Leola-
When police arrived a vehicle was seen mostly submerged in the water.
A deputy went to check for an occupant but was unable to open the doors and the windows were closed. Once on scene, the Waushara Fire Dept. attempted to breach the floor of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. A passing tow company assisted in removing the vehicle from the water, the news release stated.
The release also said:
Once the vehicle was out of the water, Krey was located inside the vehicle.
Life saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful and Krey was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by Waushara Fire and EMS, Town of Rome Fire Dept, Bentz Towing, Tom-Lin Towing, the Adams County Medical Examiner's Office and the Town of Rome Police Dept.
The crash is still under investigation.