Wisconsin Rapids man arrested following 16-mile chase where he rammed a cop car

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on several outstanding warrants at the conclusion of a nearly 16-mile chase where he rammed a squad car and speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour through Wood County and ending in Portage County.
The driver, Jesse James Koltz, 33, of Wisconsin Rapids, was arrested on several outstanding felony warrants including a felony warrant for OWI, several felony bail jumping, operating while revoked and ignition interlock device tapering/failure to install.
According to a news release from Wood County Sheriff's Office, the chase started after an attempt by a sergeant to stop a vehicle in the City of Wisconsin Rapids at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The Sergeant had knowledge of the operator to be under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both and to have several outstanding felony warrants, the news release stated. During the initial attempt to perform a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle was driving erratically.
The release also stated:
The chase covered nearly 16 miles, the operator of the suspect vehicle rammed an occupied Wood County Sheriff's Department squad and continued driving. Speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour. The chase entered private property in Portage County and the driver drove through a wooded area before fleeing on foot. He was arrested a short time later.
In addition to the warrants, Koltz is facing the following charges as a result of the police chase:
- Operating While Intoxicated-4th Offense
- Recklessly Endangering Safety
- Felony Fleeing from an Officer
- Carry a Concealed Weapon
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule II Narcotic
- Possession with Intent to Deliver THC
- Felony Bail Jumping - 3 Counts Misdemeanor Bail Jumping
- 3 Counts Operating While Revoked
- Failure to install IID
The Wood County Sheriff's Department was assisted in the Pursuit by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Port Edwards Police Department, Portage County Sheriff's Office and the Wood County Dispatch Center.