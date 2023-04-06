Wisconsin Rapids sees uptick in lottery sales after three recent big winners

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- After selling multiple big winners in the last 30 days, people are rushing to Wisconsin Rapids for a chance at that lucky ticket.
Three tickets worth a total of $750,000 were sold at three different Kwik Trips, including a $50,000 Powerball, and two SuperCash! tickets worth $350,000 a piece.
Gas station and convenience store attendants across the city say there is a palpable buzz regarding the big money winners, causing a noticeable increase in sales.
"Oh yeah, definitely a rise in sales on the online and even the scratch off lotteries. Especially ever since the big tickets were sold in Rapids, everybody seems to be playing a lot more." Said Hunter Spohn, who has been selling lottery tickets for a little under three years.
He adds that customers are often generous with their winnings; "I have a guy who comes in and he'll give me 10% of anything he wins over 100 bucks every time, so it's nice for me too."
At his Grand Ave BP location, it is common to sell multiple-hundreds of dollars worth of tickets every day. He notes, the higher the prize, the more people buy.
The largest jackpot available right now is the Mega Millions, which will draw again Friday night, and is currently approaching 500 million.