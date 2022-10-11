Wisconsin Rapids woman, 73, dies as passenger in one-vehicle crash in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 73-year-old female passenger from Wisconsin Rapids died following a one-vehicle crash at mile-marker 164 in Portage County on Interstate 39 on Monday morning.
Rebecca M. Clasen, identified as the 73-year-old female passenger. Clasen was removed from the vehicle by EMS personnel and transported to Aspirus Wausau. She later died from her injuries sustained during the crash, according to the press release.
Joseph C. Lamers, a 39-year-old man from Appleton, was the driver of the vehicle. He was able to exit the vehicle on his own. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a press release from Portage County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 10:21am, the Portage County Communication Center received a report of a one vehicle crash on I-39 northbound at mile marker 164.
The vehicle drifted into the median, over corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of north bound traffic where it entered the east ditch and rolled several times, according to the press release.
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Stevens Point Police, Portage County Ambulance, Hull Fire and EMS, and the WI State Patrol.
This crash remains under investigation.