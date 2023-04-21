Wisconsin Realtors Association reports show housing inventory reaches historic lows in March

(WAOW) -- A new report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association shows that home sales across the state fell by nearly 24% over the past year, while median prices continued to increase by nearly 7%, creating difficulty for first time buyers.
With just over 13,000 units for sale across the state, the WRA says there would need to be a 178% increase in availability in order to hit the desired mark.
"A balanced market for the last 40 plus years has been six months of inventory, and now we've got like six says of inventory." Says John Siewert, owner of Coldwell Banker Siewert Realtors.
Experts says there are many factors that have contributed to this situation.
"We just cant build houses fast enough." Notes Nichole Guenthner of EXIT Greater Realty. "Increase in population. Rentals being available. It's everything."
With demand increasing and supply minimal, first time buyers are having a very difficult time being able to win bids when competing with other potential buyers for homes.
Current interest rates of over 6% also plays a factor, but lenders are taking measures to try and assist first time buyers who may view homes as unaffordable by offering free re-financing.
While statewide numbers are not encouraging, experts say you have to focus on the state of things in your desired city, as the variance can be very wide.
Siewert highlighted that right here in central Wisconsin; "The greater Wisconsin Rapids area is actually up by 2% in home sales. If you look at Stevens Point, it's down 28% and they are only 20 miles up the road."