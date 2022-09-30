Wisconsin Red Cross sends aid to Hurricane Ian victims

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Red Cross is taking action to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Efforts are underway across the Wisconsin to get life-saving blood supplies to those who need it.
Aubrey Dodd, a volunteer in their public relations department, said, "The need for blood is constant as it is, but when you have a high volume of people needing blood, it's extremely important to make sure that those resources are available."
With blood centers across Florida being damaged by the storm, potentially compromising the blood that's being stored there, Dodd said it's more important now than ever for people to donate blood.
"If you are giving blood now, it can take up to three days for it to be tested and then sent out to a place where it can actually hep a person in need, so it's just highly important to make an effort now to donate if you can," Dodd said.
If you would like to help out, you can go to redcross.org.