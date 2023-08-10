Wisconsin relief organizations helping Hawaii

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) More than 30 people are dead after a major wildfire began ripping through the island of Maui, forcing the people that live there to flee.
Brent Toguchi is one of them, he and his son were invited to the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld, where his son served as a junior reporter, and now, they're hosting family members affected by the fire.
Toguchi said, "They were evacuated for I would say, a good 24 hours, and we couldn't find them, so that was pretty stressful."
But while he was here, he established a connection with central Wisconsin, a connection that has helped him get through this. He said, "The support and love that we've received from Stevens Point has been indescribable."
Organizations across Wisconsin are stepping up to help, including the North Central chapter of the American Red Cross. Executive Director Kathryn Halvorsen says they're ready to put boots on the ground to help however they can.
Halvorsen said, "With a disaster of this magnitude, it's so important to be there to offer that emotional support, and also just those basic needs, just giving people a place to stay, and give people a chance to get away from those dangerous sites."
One of their members, Chris Huston, is flying to Maui to help set up a disaster relief team. He says it's important for people to help Maui, no matter how far away from the flams you live.
Huston said, "I take great pride in representing Wisconsin at all the disasters I go to, it's just that foundation that we put together to help people in their worst of times."
If you'd like to help out, you can donate on their website.