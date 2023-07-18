Wisconsin rural population growth soars

MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. -- (WAOW) Over the last few decades, a lot of people have moved to Wisconsin's rural areas, including the Stern family, they've been coming up to the Northwoods for several years, and moved up there from Illinois a few years ago.
Angela Stern said, "Once COVID hit, my husband's office was closed for seven weeks, and we decided, hey what better place to go, let's go to Manitowish Waters."
And as the school year was approaching, Stern said they had a decision to make, and with their home town unsure of how they would handle going back to school during the pandemic, she said they chose to stay in the badger state.
And there's data to back the Sterns up, a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum has Wisconsin's population in rural areas well above rural areas in most neighboring states, and Vilas County, where the Sterns live, was one of the highest growing counties.
Officials from the forum pointed to the main reason why the Northwoods is "reeling in" so many new residents.
Mark Sommerhauser, the communications director with the Wisconsin Policy Forum, said, "What we found was a pretty close link between counties that are growing in Wisconsin, and counties have a much higher share of their total employment in leisure and hospitality."
He said that as more tourists come, more chose to stick around.